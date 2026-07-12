Turkish top diplomat to attend Ukraine coalition summit in Paris

Turkish top diplomat to attend Ukraine coalition summit in Paris

ANKARA
Turkish top diplomat to attend Ukraine coalition summit in Paris

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a leaders’ summit of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine in Paris on July 13, representing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The summit will focus on providing new defense capabilities for Ukraine and mobilizing defense industry sectors to increase support for Kiev, according to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

Fidan is expected to discuss with counterparts the possible implications for Ukraine of decisions taken at the NATO leaders’ summit held in Ankara on July 7-8, which was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Turkish chief diplomat will reaffirm Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while sharing Türkiye’s assessment of the latest developments on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, the ministry said.

Fidan is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s readiness to bring Russian and Ukrainian delegations back to the negotiating table and underline the importance Ankara attaches to preserving peace and stability in the Black Sea.

Türkiye will also emphasize the importance of continued coordination to establish the legal and political framework for activities under the coalition, according to the statement.

The Coalition of the Willing was launched in March 2025 under the leadership of the United Kingdom and France to support lasting and just peace in Ukraine based on security guarantees for Kyiv. The coalition has more than 30 members, mostly European countries.

Türkiye has participated in the coalition’s activities since its establishment and is expected to lead maritime efforts under the initiative once the necessary legal and political framework is put in place.

Fidan previously attended the coalition’s leaders’ summit in Paris on Jan. 6, representing Erdoğan. Türkiye’s vice president represented the president at an online leaders’ summit held on Feb. 24 to mark the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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