Zero Waste seeks textile recycling in new drive

Zero Waste seeks textile recycling in new drive

ANKARA
Zero Waste seeks textile recycling in new drive

Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative has turned its focus to textile sustainability by installing clothing donation bins at state-run postal and cargo centers across the country as part of a new circular economy project.

The initiative aims to collect unwanted garments, redistribute wearable clothing to people in need and recycle unusable textiles into new products.

“We want to deliver the usable clothes collected through this project to those in need under the coordination of our Ministry,” Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş said.

Launched in 2017 under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the Zero Waste initiative seeks to prevent waste, promote the efficient use of resources, identify the root causes of waste generation and ensure that waste is separated at its source for recovery and recycling.

As part of the latest phase of the initiative, clothing collection bins have been installed at branches of the PTT, Türkiye’s state-run postal service.

“Let us recycle the garments that are no longer wearable. In return, participating companies will provide us with new clothing, which we will then distribute to those in need. We want to create a social circular economy,” Ağırbaş said.

Textile products deposited at PTT collection points are registered before being transported to processing centers, where they are sorted according to type, fabric, condition and suitability. The items then undergo a disinfection process to prepare them for reuse.

Following quality and suitability checks, wearable garments are distributed through social assistance mechanisms, while textiles deemed unsuitable for reuse are recycled, with participating companies supplying new clothing to support the program’s humanitarian efforts.

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