Families of Kartalkaya fire victims launch justice march to Ankara

Families of Kartalkaya fire victims launch justice march to Ankara

ANKARA
Families of Kartalkaya fire victims launch justice march to Ankara

In the wake of the deadly 2025 Bolu ski resort fire that left 78 dead, victims’ relatives have initiated a march from the northwestern province to the capital Ankara to press for legal accountability and justice.

The march, which began on July 11 in front of the Bolu Courthouse, was organized at the initiative of Oktay Akişli, who lost his mother Gülçin, his brother Şenol and his 11-year-old niece Mina in the Jan. 21, 2025, blaze at the Grand Kartal Otel in the Kartalkaya ski resort.

Before setting off, the families held a press statement, calling for all those responsible for the tragedy to be brought before the courts.

Lawyer Yüksel Gültekin, who lost eight relatives in the fire, said the Council of State’s First Chamber had authorized investigations into several public officials but that judicial proceedings against them had yet to begin nearly 10 months after the disaster.

He said the families would continue their campaign until everyone responsible, regardless of their position, faced trial.

In October 2025, the court handed multiple aggravated life sentences to 11 defendants, including hotel owner Halit Ergül, for their roles in the fire. However, families called for accountability for public officials as well.

“We believe the law will prevail. Wait for us, Ankara, we are coming,” Gültekin said. “This is a silent march, a march of conscience. We hope people along our route will join us and stand with us.”

Akişli stressed that the families were seeking justice rather than revenge.

“We buried 78 loved ones. Since that day, our only demand has been justice, not revenge, not privilege,” he said.

“The fact that criminal proceedings have still not begun against public officials found to bear primary responsibility deeply hurts our conscience. Justice must apply equally to everyone whose negligence or misconduct contributed to this tragedy.”

Holding photographs of their loved ones and banners demanding accountability, the families released balloons into the sky in memory of the 78 victims before beginning their march toward the capital.

A number of locals also joined the group in support as they set off for Ankara.

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