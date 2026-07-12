New Syrian parliament convenes for first time

New Syrian parliament convenes for first time

DAMASCUS
New Syrian parliament convenes for first time

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa called for “a new chapter in the country’s history,” as the newly elected parliament held its first session on July 12.

"Today, Syria is writing a new chapter in its history, one that reflects its civilization, values and heritage,” he said in an address to the People’s Assembly as cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

"Together, let us build the history of a modern Syria," he added.

He urged lawmakers to make the parliament "a model of responsibility and competence," while promoting dialogue, the rule of law and respect for state institutions.

Ahmed al-Sharaa,

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