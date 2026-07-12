Erdoğan offers condolences on death of former Qatari emir

Erdoğan offers condolences on death of former Qatari emir

ANKARA
Erdoğan offers condolences on death of former Qatari emir

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 12 offered his condolences on the death of Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at the age of 74.

In a message shared on his NSosyal account, Erdoğan described Sheikh Hamad as "a close friend" and highlighted his role in strengthening ties between Türkiye and Qatar.

Erdoğan said he had worked alongside the former emir on the international stage during his years as prime minister and had personally witnessed his efforts to promote stability in the region, peace in the Islamic world and prosperity for the Qatari people.

“I learned with great sorrow of the passing of my very dear friend, the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president credited Sheikh Hamad with making a major contribution to the development of political, commercial, military, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Erdoğan offered prayers for the late former emir and extended his condolences to Qatar’s current ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as to the Al Thani family, the Qatari people and the wider Islamic world.

“On behalf of myself, my family and my nation, I convey my condolences to my dear brother, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the family of the late Father Emir, the friendly and brotherly people of Qatar and the Islamic world,” he said.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, when he transferred power to his son, Sheikh Tamim. Qatar announced his death on July 12.

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