Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Süper Lig title race may already be over, but the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final day as four clubs enter the last round fighting to escape the drop.

With Galatasaray crowned champion for a fourth straight season and Fenerbahçe guaranteed second place, attention has shifted to the bottom of the table, where Antalyaspor, Gençlerbirliği, Kasımpaşa and Eyüpspor remain in danger of joining already relegated Fatih Karagümrük and Kayserispor in the second tier.

Antalyaspor faces the most immediate threat. The Mediterranean club must defeat Kocaelispor at home to have any chance of survival. A draw or defeat would confirm relegation for the resort city side.

Gençlerbirliği, sitting just above the relegation zone, travels to face Trabzonspor, which has already secured third place. The two clubs met earlier this week in the semifinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, with Trabzonspor advancing to the final after a victory in Ankara. Trabzonspor will face Konyaspor in the cup final on May 22.

Kasımpaşa, meanwhile, hosts newly crowned champion Galatasaray, while Fenerbahçe takes on Eyüpspor in another decisive matchup near the bottom of the standings.

Gençlerbirliği’s survival chances could depend on results elsewhere, but the capital club will likely need at least a draw against Trabzonspor to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.

Galatasaray wrapped up the title earlier this month with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor at RAMS Park, sealing a record-extending 26th league crown. The triumph gave coach Okan Buruk his fourth consecutive Super Lig title and matched the club’s historic run of four straight championships from 1996 to 2000.

The victory came with goals in the dying minutes after the visiting side took the lead twice and provided Galatasaray with a four-point lead over city rival Fenerbahçe with just one match remaining, making the championship race mathematically over.

While the clinching match provided the fireworks, the 2025-2026 campaign was defined by a ruthless consistency that saw Galatasaray lead the table for 28 of the 33 weeks played.

The title path was paved by a high-octane attack led by the superstar duo of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi. Osimhen, who arrived with high expectations, delivered 15 league goals, including two in the May 9 clincher. Icardi, despite seeing a decline in his minutes, remained the team’s heartbeat, contributing 14 goals and a vital assist for the final goal against Antalyaspor.

A critical turning point came in late April, when Galatasaray dominated Fenerbahçe 3-0 at home, a result that effectively broke the spirit of its nearest challenger. Although a shock 4-1 loss to Samsunspor last week briefly delayed the celebrations, the team responded with the necessary poise.

The season also featured the defensive brilliance of summer signing Uğurcan Çakır. The goalkeeper, whose move from Trabzonspor for a fee of around 35 million euros ($41.2 million) was the talk of the transfer window, anchored a defense that conceded a league-low 29 goals.

As the final whistle blew, thousands of supporters hit the streets in Istanbul and cities all across the country, lighting the night sky with flares.