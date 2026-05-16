Sarsılmaz submachine gun enters U.S. police inventory

ISTANBUL

Turkish arms maker Sarsılmaz’s SAR 109T submachine gun has entered the operational inventory of the Miami-Dade County Police Department in Doral, Florida, marking the first reported procurement of a Turkish-made submachine gun by a U.S. law enforcement agency.

The SAR 109T is a compact 9-millimeter platform designed for close-range tactical use, with a modular structure that allows the integration of mission-specific accessories. Sarsılmaz describes the model as a 9x19-millimeter system with a modular body and accessory compatibility.

The company said the weapon’s adoption reflected its growing presence in international law enforcement markets.

The Miami-Dade agency has also begun testing and evaluation processes for several Sarsılmaz handguns, including the SAR9 SOCOM Compact and SAR9 Full Size models, according to the company.

The SAR9 Gen 3 Frontline series is also being assessed for law enforcement use, with features including tritium night sights, an optics-compatible slide and an extended magazine.

Sarsılmaz Chairman Latif Aral Aliş said the development showed the company’s engineering capacity and reliability in the field.

“That our products are preferred by law enforcement agencies in the world’s most key markets today is not just a commercial success but a clear reflection of our commitment to reliability, quality and operational performance in the field,” Aliş said.