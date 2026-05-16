Türkiye welcomes Yemen prisoner release deal

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed an agreement between Yemen’s government and the Houthis on the release of detainees, saying it hopes the step will support efforts for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry said the deal was reached after talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in Jordan’s capital Amman.

“We appreciate the contributions made by all relevant parties to the process,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We hope that this agreement will give momentum to efforts aimed at finding a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen,” it added.

The ministry said Türkiye would continue to support efforts to preserve Yemen’s territorial integrity and national unity and help ensure lasting peace in the country.

The agreement reached in Amman provides for the release of more than 1,600 detainees, according to the reports.

The talks were mediated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.