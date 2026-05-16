Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability

Türkiye’s permanent representative to the United Nations has said Syria is gradually moving toward sustainable stability despite regional tensions, while criticizing Israel’s military actions in the country.

Speaking at the U.N. Security Council, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız said Syria had remained among the countries least affected by the current regional turmoil.

“This demonstrates that since December 2024, Syria has been moving slowly but surely toward sustainable stability,” Yıldız said.

He criticized Israel’s military activities in Syria, describing them as destabilizing, and praised Syrian authorities for adhering to the 1974 disengagement agreement.

“We reiterate our call on Israel to fully comply with this agreement without delay, refrain from further escalatory actions and reverse its encroachment,” he said.

Yıldız said preserving stability in southern Syria was essential not only for Syria’s own security but also for broader regional stability.

On Syria’s internal developments, the Turkish envoy welcomed recent judicial steps aimed at holding officials from the former regime accountable for alleged human rights abuses.

He also described the planned convening of Syria’s People’s Assembly as an important milestone in the country’s political transition and reconstruction process.

At the same time, Yıldız stressed the importance of completing the integration process in northeastern Syria and preserving a unified state structure.

“There is no room for dual structures within the military, judiciary or administration of a united Syria,” he said.

Yıldız said early signs of economic recovery were emerging, although major challenges remained, particularly in rebuilding critical infrastructure.

Recent disruptions to regional trade routes linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz had also highlighted Syria’s strategic importance as a transit hub, he said.

“A stable and unified Syria can serve as a vital nexus connecting the Middle East, Türkiye and Europe through trade, transportation, energy and infrastructure networks,” Yıldız said.

He pointed to a recent agreement signed by Türkiye, Syria and Jordan to strengthen road and railway connectivity as part of wider regional integration efforts.

Yıldız also warned that landmines, unexploded ordnance and chemical weapons remnants continued to pose serious risks despite the decline in large-scale violence.

He said the threat posed by ISIL remained significant and that the group could try to exploit regional instability to regroup.

“The Syrian government continues to strengthen its counterterrorism capacity and deserves sustained international support in this regard also,” he said.

Yıldız reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to humanitarian assistance for Syria, saying Ankara would continue to support U.N. humanitarian operations in coordination with Syrian authorities and international partners.

“Türkiye will continue to stand by the Syrian people and support the Syrian government in overcoming the challenges they face,” he said.