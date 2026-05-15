Ankara pledges support for Iraq’s new government

ANKARA

Iraqi lawmakers attend the session to approve the new government in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Iraqi Presidency Office)

Türkiye has welcomed Iraq’s new government led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi after it received a vote of confidence in the Iraqi Council of Representatives and took office.

“We welcome the assumption of office today by the new government in Iraq, under the leadership of Mr. Ali al-Zaidi, following a vote of confidence in the Iraqi Council of Representatives,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on May 14.

The ministry wished al-Zaidi success in what it called a critical responsibility.

Ankara said it hoped the new government would take firm steps toward strengthening Iraq’s stability, prosperity and regional integration at a sensitive time for the wider region.

“Türkiye will continue to support Iraq’s efforts in this regard,” the ministry said.

It also reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to advance cooperation with Iraq in all fields, citing the two neighboring countries’ deep-rooted historical, social, cultural and economic ties.