Türkiye condemns Israeli minister-led raid on Aqsa

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque led by an Israeli minister along with a group of occupiers.

Provocative actions violating the historical and legal status of the holy site risk further deepening tension and instability in the region, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on May 14.

The statement urged the global community to fulfill its responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stop Israeli violations targeting occupied East Jerusalem and its holy sites.

On May 13, Israeli Minister of Negev and Galilee Affairs Yitzhak Wasserlauf stormed the compound. He is a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Later on May 14, dozens of Israeli occupiers also raided the compound under the protection of Israeli forces, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Local sources said occupiers entered the compound and publicly performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards under Israeli protection, Wafa added.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israeli police have allowed occupiers to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound daily, except Fridays and Saturdays, since 2003.

Israeli occupiers stormed the mosque 30 times in April, according to Palestinian authorities.