India bars sugar exports until September

NEW DELHI

India, one of the world's largest sugar producers, has banned exports of the key commodity until the end of September to ensure enough domestic supplies and prevent prices from rising.

The government prohibited exports "with immediate effect", according to an order issued late Wednesday, other than limited exceptions, including consignments already in the pipeline.

Exports under government deals for food security with other countries would also be allowed, the order said.

The ban will stay in place until September 30.

The move comes amid concerns that the country's next sugar harvest, which starts around October, could be affected by a lower-than-average monsoon because of the El Nino weather pattern.

The Iran war has strained India's economy, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern energy supplies and fertiliser imports, and has cast uncertainty over New Delhi's growth outlook.

India's sugar exports have fallen sharply since their peak in 2021-22, government data shows.

Shipments reached a record 11 million tonnes in 2021-22, but then declined to 6.3 million tonnes in 2022-23.

They dropped steeply to 100,000 tonnes in 2023-24 before recovering modestly to about 900,000 tonnes in 2024-25.