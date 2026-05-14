Nations drawing down oil stocks at record pace: IEA

Nations drawing down oil stocks at record pace: IEA

PARIS
Nations drawing down oil stocks at record pace: IEA

Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station in Miami, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Countries are tapping into oil inventories and strategic reserves at a "record pace" due to the "unprecedented" supply disruptions caused by the Middle East war, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Global stocks were drawn down by a further 117 million barrels in April, the agency said, after a 129-million-barrel drawdown in March following the U.S. and Israeli launch of attacks against Iran.

"Rapidly shrinking buffers amid continued disruptions may herald future price spikes ahead," the IEA warned in its monthly report.

Tehran has effectively closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to Gulf oil and gas exports, sending prices soaring and forcing nations to scramble for alternative supplies.

The IEA said in March that it would provide global markets with 400 million barrels from the emergency stocks of IEA members, of which around 164 million barrels have already been drawn.

"The pace of emergency stock releases picked up pace in April, with further volumes set to hit the market in the coming months," the agency said.

Fears of shortages are rising with the summer travel season approaching in the northern hemisphere, with airlines already warning of jet fuel shortages in a matter of weeks if supply disruptions persist.

"With global oil inventories already drawing at a record clip, further price volatility appears likely ahead of the peak summer demand period," the agency said.

 

The release of reserves has helped calm volatility on markets, but is only making up for part of the lost production and these reserves are dwindling.

"Those of us who follow the oil situation did not need the IEA report to know we are losing a billion barrels of reserves and that we have less than half of that left before hitting the minimum operating levels," said Adi Imsirovic, an energy industry expert at Oxford University.

"It is highly disturbing," he added.

Surging prices are also weighing on the demand outlook as end users such as petrochemical and heavy manufacturers reduce usage.

The IEA now expects global demand to shrink by 2.4 million barrels per day in the second quarter, down from its forecast of 3.5 million barrels before the war erupted.

"Higher prices, a deteriorating economic environment and demand-saving measures will further weigh on global oil consumption," it said.

Meanwhile the OPEC oil cartel said it still believes demand will increase in 2026, by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

    Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

  2. MİT busts international espionage network in Türkiye

    MİT busts international espionage network in Türkiye

  3. Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul

    Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul

  4. Erdoğan says Europe at crossroads over Türkiye ties

    Erdoğan says Europe at crossroads over Türkiye ties

  5. Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

    Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün
Recommended
Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün
Sarsılmaz submachine gun enters U.S. police inventory

Sarsılmaz submachine gun enters U.S. police inventory
Boeing confirms China commitment to buy 200 aircraft

Boeing confirms China commitment to buy 200 aircraft
Türkiye’s budget deficit widens in April

Türkiye’s budget deficit widens in April
Türkiye’s paid employment rises in March, driven by construction and services

Türkiye’s paid employment rises in March, driven by construction and services
Inflation expectations for end-2026 deteriorate, shows Central Bank survey

Inflation expectations for end-2026 deteriorate, shows Central Bank survey
Turks’ overseas property purchases fall in March amid war impact

Turks’ overseas property purchases fall in March amid war impact
WORLD Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

Israel said Saturday it had killed Hamas armed wing chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad in an airstrike in Gaza the previous day, describing him as a key architect of the October 7 attacks.
ECONOMY Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye is no longer followed only for its defense products but has become an ecosystem that international partners want to work with and co-produce in, Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün has said.
SPORTS Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

  Türkiye’s Süper Lig title race may already be over, but the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final day as four clubs enter the last round fighting to escape the drop.  
﻿