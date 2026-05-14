Home sales increase 2.6 percent annually in April

Home sales increase 2.6 percent annually in April

ISTANBUL
Home sales increase 2.6 percent annually in April

 A total of 126,808 homes were sold in Türkiye in April, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on May 14.

The figure compares with 123,569 housing sales recorded in April 2025.

Istanbul led the market with 23,852 sales, followed by Ankara with 11,680 and Izmir with 7,215.

New home sales jumped 9.6 percent year-on-year to 40,306 units, while existing home sales fell 0.3 percent to 85,502 units.

Mortgage-backed sales jumped 40.5 percent to 25,771 homes, accounting for 20.3 percent of total transactions.

Sales to foreign buyers declined 1.1 percent to 1,516 units, with Russians, the Chinese and Iranians among the top purchasers.

In the first four months of the year, total home sales stood at 476,204 units, up 0.5 percent year-on-year.

Mortgage-financed home sales grew by 33.8 percent year-on-year to more than 97,000 units, according to TÜİK data.

From January to April, foreign nationals bought 5,861 homes in Türkiye, marking a 11.6 percent decline compared to the same period of 2025.

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