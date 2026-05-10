Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

The victory at RAMS Park, which came with goals in dying minutes after the visiting side took the lead twice, provided Galatasaray with a four-point lead over city rival Fenerbahçe with just one match remaining, making the championship race mathematically over.

The triumph matches Galatasaray’s legendary "four-in-a-row" run from 1996 to 2000, cementing coach Okan Buruk’s place in history as the architect of a new era of dominance.

Buruk hailed his side’s "ruthless consistency" throughout the season.

“The end of today's match may have been a bit stressful, but overall we have concluded a season where we were comfortable, consistently in the lead, always the primary contenders and the best side for the title,” Buruk told reporters during the post-match celebrations.

“This marks four titles in a row,” added Buruk, who was also a vital part of the Galatasaray squad that won four titles in a row from 1996 to 2000 under coach Fatih Terim.

“Our goal now, hopefully, is a fifth consecutive championship to break that record. We have broken many records over these four years and when people look back in the future, the records set during this four-season stretch will always be talked about.”

Buruk emphasized that the club's priority remains keeping its supporters "walking with their heads held high," whether in domestic play or against Europe’s elite.

“It is through their backing that we remain standing,” the coach said of the fans, adding that success on the European stage is a more important goal for the club now.

“Looking at this year, we reached the round of 16 in the Champions League,” said Buruk, who lifted the UEFA Cup and the European Super Cup with Galatasaray as a player in 2000.

“Can we do even better? Yes, we can. But to achieve that, we must work even harder,” he said.

While the clinching match provided the fireworks, the 2025-2026 campaign was defined by a ruthless consistency that saw Galatasaray lead the table for 28 of the 33 weeks played.

The title path was paved by a high-octane attack led by the superstar duo of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi. Osimhen, who arrived with high expectations, delivered 15 league goals, including two in the May 9 clincher. Icardi, despite seeing a decline in his minutes, remained the team’s heartbeat, contributing 14 goals and a vital assist for the final goal against Antalyaspor.

A critical turning point came in late April, when Galatasaray dominated Fenerbahçe 3-0 at home, a result that effectively broke the spirit of its nearest challenger. Although a shock 4-1 loss to Samsunspor last week briefly delayed the celebrations, the team responded with the necessary poise.

The season also featured the defensive brilliance of summer signing Uğurcan Çakır. The goalkeeper, whose move from Trabzonspor for a fee of around 35 million euros ($41.2 million) was the talk of the transfer window, anchored a defense that conceded a league-low 29 goals.

As the final whistle blew, thousands of supporters hit the streets in Istanbul and cities all across the country, lighting the night sky with flares and chanting "Şampiyon Galatasaray," with a fifth title in a row already on their minds.

Galatasaray is scheduled to officially lift the trophy next week following its final fixture against Kasımpaşa.