Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes wider regional spread of US-Iran conflict

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes wider regional spread of US-Iran conflict

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes wider regional spread of US-Iran conflict

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that Ankara does not want the conflict between the United States and Iran to spread further across the region.

Erdoğan made the remarks during a meeting in Istanbul with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments during the meeting.

Erdoğan expressed concern over attacks on Iraqi territory, including in Erbil, amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and said Türkiye opposed the expansion of the conflict to other countries in the region.

He also said Türkiye would continue its solidarity with the KRG during the current period.

Highlighting the importance of stability in Iraq for the broader region, Erdoğan said the swift formation of Iraq’s central government would support the country’s unity and cohesion.

The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with both Iraq’s central government and the KRG, particularly in trade, transportation and energy.

He added that implementation of the Development Road Project would provide major benefits not only for Iraq but also for Gulf countries.

Erdoğan also reiterated Türkiye’s determination to complete its “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, emphasizing Ankara’s desire for peace and stability both domestically and across the region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as unacceptable

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