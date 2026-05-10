US-Iran war should not overshadow Palestinian issue: Fidan

ANKARA

The ongoing war between the United States and Iran shouldn’t overshadow the Palestinian issue, the Turkish top diplomat has said, urging continued delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas Shura Council head Muhammad Ismail Darwish and an accompanying delegation to discuss developments in Gaza and the wider region over the weekend in Ankara, Turkish diplomatic sources told the media.

According to the sources, the talks focused on ongoing efforts to establish lasting peace in Gaza, initiatives aimed at delivering humanitarian assistance to the enclave and other regional issues.

During the meeting, Fidan said the ongoing war in the region should not overshadow the Palestinian issue, adding that Türkiye continues to keep the humanitarian disasters caused by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank on the radar of the international community.

Fidan also said Israel’s expanding presence in Gaza and its obstruction of urgently needed humanitarian aid deliveries to the territory are unacceptable, the sources added.

Stressing the importance of continued international support for the Palestinian cause, particularly from Islamic countries and other states backing Palestine, Fidan said Türkiye would continue to play a leading role in such efforts.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s opposition to any attempts to force Palestinians to leave Gaza, according to the sources.

Türkiye has long been the staunchest supporter of the Palestinian cause, criticizing the Israeli government’s aggression against the Palestinians and continued attacks on Lebanon.