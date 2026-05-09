Turkish firms sign nearly $8 billion in deals at SAHA 2026

ISTANBUL

Turkish companies signed nearly $8 billion in export contracts during the first three days of the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, SAHA Istanbul Chairman Haluk Bayraktar has said.

“In the first three days of the fair, our companies signed nearly $8 billion in export contracts. I sincerely congratulate all our SAHA Istanbul members who built this proud achievement,” Bayraktar said on X.

“As a country, we achieved a historic record at SAHA 2026,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 8 that Türkiye’s defense industry has become a trusted and preferred ecosystem attracting high demand not only in its region but worldwide,

Speaking at the expo, Erdoğan said Türkiye has “proudly written its name” among countries whose star is shining globally in defense, aviation, and space technology.

A total of 1,763 companies, including 1,500 domestic firms, took part in the fair, while 203 products with new features were unveiled for the first time, he said.

He added that 192 official delegations and 108 procurement delegations had the opportunity to make direct contact with the sector.

“With 182 agreements signed at the fair, a total business volume of $8 billion was reached,” Erdoğan said, adding that $6 billion of this consisted of export-oriented agreements.

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s defense and aviation exports also maintained their strong momentum this year.

“There was a 28 percent increase in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year. We carried out $2.871 billion in exports in the first four months,” he said.

Erdoğan also praised SAHA Istanbul, describing it as Europe’s largest defense and aviation cluster with more than 1,300 member companies and the active participation of 30 universities.

“We will continue working without stopping until we reach the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry,” he said.

Turkish firms are showcasing their newest cutting-edge products at the five-day SAHA 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center, set to conclude on May 9.