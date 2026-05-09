Turkish firms sign nearly $8 billion in deals at SAHA 2026

Turkish firms sign nearly $8 billion in deals at SAHA 2026

ISTANBUL
Turkish firms sign nearly $8 billion in deals at SAHA 2026

Turkish companies signed nearly $8 billion in export contracts during the first three days of the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, SAHA Istanbul Chairman Haluk Bayraktar has said.

“In the first three days of the fair, our companies signed nearly $8 billion in export contracts. I sincerely congratulate all our SAHA Istanbul members who built this proud achievement,” Bayraktar said on X.

“As a country, we achieved a historic record at SAHA 2026,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 8 that Türkiye’s defense industry has become a trusted and preferred ecosystem attracting high demand not only in its region but worldwide, 

Speaking at the expo, Erdoğan said Türkiye has “proudly written its name” among countries whose star is shining globally in defense, aviation, and space technology.

A total of 1,763 companies, including 1,500 domestic firms, took part in the fair, while 203 products with new features were unveiled for the first time, he said.

He added that 192 official delegations and 108 procurement delegations had the opportunity to make direct contact with the sector.

“With 182 agreements signed at the fair, a total business volume of $8 billion was reached,” Erdoğan said, adding that $6 billion of this consisted of export-oriented agreements.

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s defense and aviation exports also maintained their strong momentum this year.

“There was a 28 percent increase in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year. We carried out $2.871 billion in exports in the first four months,” he said.

Erdoğan also praised SAHA Istanbul, describing it as Europe’s largest defense and aviation cluster with more than 1,300 member companies and the active participation of 30 universities.

“We will continue working without stopping until we reach the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry,” he said.

Turkish firms are showcasing their newest cutting-edge products at the five-day SAHA 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center, set to conclude on May 9.

deals,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

    Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

  2. Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

    Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

  3. Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

    Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

  4. Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye

    Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye

  5. Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

    Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle
Recommended
Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax
China records forecast-beating April trade figures

China records forecast-beating April trade figures
Turkish Airlines carries 7.2 million passengers in April

Turkish Airlines carries 7.2 million passengers in April
Local tourism pins its hopes on extended Eid holiday

Local tourism pins its hopes on extended Eid holiday
Turkish ports set April record in cargo handling

Turkish ports set April record in cargo handling
Stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye: DEİK’s Yalçındağ

Stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye: DEİK’s Yalçındağ
Baykar aims to begin first serial deliveries of unmanned combat aircraft this year: CEO

Baykar aims to begin first serial deliveries of unmanned combat aircraft this year: CEO
WORLD Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa reshuffled several top government posts on May 9 and removed his brother from a key position that had drawn accusations of nepotism as his administration struggles to unite a divided nation after a brutal civil war.

ECONOMY Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

European oil and gas companies who posted huge profits in the first quarter on soaring prices caused by the war in the Middle East face new calls from London to Paris to tax their outsized gains.

SPORTS Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

﻿