Erdoğan says Europe 'incomplete' without Türkiye

Erdoğan says Europe 'incomplete' without Türkiye

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Europe incomplete without Türkiye

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Europe’s future architecture would remain incomplete without Türkiye, calling on the European Union to advance ties with Ankara on a full-membership perspective.

In a message marking Europe Day on May 9, Erdoğan said the day symbolized not only the European Union but also the goal of building a common future on the continent based on peace, cooperation and mutual respect.

He said the principles on which the EU’s foundations were laid 76 years ago were being tested by multiple crises, including wars, political challenges and economic difficulties.

These developments make it necessary for the EU to pursue more inclusive and unifying policies, Erdoğan said.

“Türkiye, as a candidate country for the European Union, remains an essential and indispensable part of this process,” he said.

Erdoğan said it was clear that a European architecture in which Türkiye does not take its deserved place would be incomplete and would face weaknesses in managing crises.

“As we have stated before, the European Union needs Türkiye more than Türkiye needs the Union, and this need will increase further in the future,” he said.

Türkiye has the will to advance relations with the EU on the basis of full membership, loyalty to commitments and a win-win approach, Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara expected the same sincere will from the bloc.

Erdoğan also expressed hope that Europe Day would contribute to peace, stability and solidarity in the common geography, congratulating Turkish citizens and the peoples of Europe.

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