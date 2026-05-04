Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

ANKARA
Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the presidential complex in Ankara on May 4.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Chief Adviser to the President on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç also attended the reception.

Al-Sabah was in Ankara for talks with Fidan, with regional developments and bilateral cooperation among the main items on the agenda.

Fidan and Al-Sabah have engaged in high-level discussions regarding Gulf security and the continued disruption of commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ankara has long promoted a vision of “regional ownership” for resolving regional issues, aiming to maintain stability in the Middle East without intervention from external powers.

Trade volume between the two countries reached about $1.08 billion in 2025, up 52 percent from the previous year, according to Türkiye’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Ankara aims to raise its trade volume with Kuwait, Qatar and Oman to $5 billion each, according to a Turkish Trade Ministry statement cited after Erdoğan’s Gulf tour last year.

Kuwait , FM,

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