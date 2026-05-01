Fidan speaks with Iranian top diplomat over peace efforts

Fidan speaks with Iranian top diplomat over peace efforts

ANKARA
Fidan speaks with Iranian top diplomat over peace efforts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on May 1 to discuss the latest developments regarding Tehran's negotiations with Washington.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Araghchi exchanged views about the current state of efforts to bring the two sides to the table and hold the existing ceasefire. They have not provided further details about the conversation.

Türkiye has been actively involved in Pakistan-led mediation efforts between the two warring sides since the war in the Middle East started on Feb. 28. It underlines the need for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to civilian maritime for the good sake of global economy as well as energy and food security.

In the meantime, Fidan held a meeting with Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, in the Turkish capital Ankara on April 30.

The Foreign Ministry did not give details about the content of the talks.

Their meeting comes as Ankara is getting prepared for the NATO summit in July during which the recent developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine and the alliance’s continued support to latter will be on the agenda.

Türkiye has long expressed its readiness to mediate between the two warring sides and host them for negotiations on its territories at the leaders’ level should they agree. It also underlines the need for maintaining peace and stability in the Black Sea with warnings to both sides not to interrupt civilian maritime there.

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