Workers hold nationwide rallies to mark Labor Day as hundreds detained

ISTANBUL

Worker organizations and trade unions across Türkiye marked Labor Day on May 1, with nationwide gatherings to voice demands for better conditions, while hundreds were detained in Istanbul amid heightened security measures.

In Istanbul, the Governor’s Office designated the Kadıköy district as the main venue this year, following authorities’ continued ban on demonstrations in Taksim Square.

From the early morning hours, groups converged at various points across Kadıköy, passing through security checkpoints before entering the rally area. Despite rainy weather, large crowds attended the celebrations, which featured vibrant scenes.

Participants marched in organized processions from Söğütlüçeşme and Haydarpaşa toward the main stage at Rıhtım Square, carrying banners and chanting slogans.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Özgür Özel also joined the Kadıköy rally. Another major gathering on the Anatolian side took place in Kartal.

As in previous years, a limited number of union representatives were allowed to lay a wreath at the Republic Monument in Taksim Square, both to commemorate Labor Day and to honor those killed during the 1977 Taksim Square massacre, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on demonstrators, leaving dozens dead.

Meanwhile, police intervened against groups attempting to march toward Taksim from surrounding districts. The Istanbul Governor’s Office banned demonstrations in central districts including Beyoğlu, Şişli, Beşiktaş and Fatih a day earlier, while numerous public transportation routes leading to Taksim were suspended.

Local media reported that around 350 people were detained across the city over attempts to reach Taksim. Footage showed police using pepper spray during interventions, affecting demonstrators, including Erkan Baş, the head of the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP).

Separately, a group of around 40 people attempted to stage a protest by blocking traffic on the European-bound lanes of the 15 July Martyrs Bridge. Police intervened after identifying the group through camera surveillance, detaining the participants.

In the capital Ankara, celebrations took place at Tandoğan Square. Crowds gathered earlier in front of the Atatürk Cultural Center marched toward the main rally area later in the day.

Mine workers who recently ended a two-week hunger strike also joined the Ankara demonstrations. Around 100 miners on April 28 ended a nine-day hunger strike in the capital over unpaid wages, following an agreement with their employer. The miners had previously walked approximately 180 kilometers from Eskişehir in central Türkiye to Ankara, demanding payment of overdue wages and severance compensation from Doruk Mining.

Elsewhere, major union confederations organized events across the country. Türk-İş held its main rally in the Edirne, Hak-İş in Bursa and Memur-Sen in Çorum.