Blockbuster EU-Mercosur trade deal enters into force

BRASILIA

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C), Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin (L), and Chief of Staff Miriam Belchior (R) attend the signing of the decree enacting the Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mercosur at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Evaristo SA / AFP)

The European Union's mammoth trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur provisionally enters into force Friday, despite a pending court ruling on its legality.

The agreement to create one of the world's biggest free-trade zones was sealed in January after more than 25 years of intermittent negotiations.

Together, the EU and Mercosur account for 30 percent of global GDP and more than 700 million consumers.

The deal, which eliminates tariffs on more than 90 percent of trade between the two sides, has proven divisive in Europe, with France leading opposition over concerns some of its farmers will be left worse off.

But — backed by a majority of EU countries — Brussels ploughed ahead as it pushes to diversify trade in the face of challenges from the United States and China.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday hailed the start of the deal's implementation, stating on X: "Provisional application will show the agreement's tangible benefits."

She said that "as of now... tariffs start falling" and European companies "are gaining access to new markets".

The agreement favours European exports of cars, wine and cheese, while making it easier for South American beef, poultry, sugar, rice, honey and soybeans to enter Europe.

Von der Leyen said that "legitimate" sensitivities in the EU had been addressed.

To mark the day, von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were to hold online talks with leaders from the Mercosur nations, which include Argentina and Brazil.

The application of the deal comes after the European Parliament referred it to the EU's top court in January, instead of giving it the green light.

France unsuccessfully attempted to block the deal over worries for its farmers, who fear being undercut by cheaper goods from agricultural powerhouse Brazil and its neighbours.

The staunch French opposition to the pact caused a public rift with export-dependent Germany, pitting the EU's two biggest countries against one another.

Germany's foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, on Friday issued his own social media post hailing the Mercosur deal's implementation.

"This strengthens our resilience & rules-based trade," he said on X.

At the same time as it has looked to wrap up the Mercosur deal, the EU has also ploughed on with other agreements to get closer to other important markets such as India, Australia and Indonesia.