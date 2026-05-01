Baykar to unveil Mızrak loitering munition at SAHA 2026

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense company Baykar will showcase its new Mızrak intelligent loitering munition for the first time at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, according to reports released ahead of the defense fair.

SAHA 2026 will be held at the Istanbul Expo Center on May 5-9, bringing together defense, aviation and space industry companies.

The Mızrak system, whose name means “spear” in Turkish, has an operational range of more than 1,000 kilometers and an endurance of more than seven hours.

The platform is designed for long-range surface-to-surface missions, as well as reconnaissance and surveillance tasks with real-time strike capability.

Mızrak will be displayed in two main configurations. One version carries twin warheads with a total weight of 40 kilograms, while another has a 20-kilogram single warhead and a radio frequency seeker for target detection.

The system has a 4-meter wingspan and a maximum takeoff weight of 200 kilograms. It can carry electro-optical or infrared cameras developed by Baykar for reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Mızrak can reach a service ceiling of 10,000 feet and a maximum speed of around 100 KIAS, or about 185 kilometers per hour, according to the report.

The system can take off from standard runways with landing gear. It can also use rocket-assisted takeoff, allowing it to operate from rough terrain or unprepared areas.

Baykar has equipped the platform with an artificial intelligence-supported autopilot and optical guidance systems. The company says these features allow the munition to operate in environments where satellite navigation signals are disrupted.

The platform also has a line-of-sight communication range of more than 80 kilometers. It can be linked through Baykar’s data and video systems with the Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and AKINCI platforms, allowing it to operate as part of a wider network.

Baykar recently demonstrated other next-generation systems, including the K2 kamikaze UAV and the Sivrisinek loitering munition, ahead of their public display at SAHA 2026. The company said those systems carried out AI-supported swarm autonomy, GNSS-independent navigation and automatic target detection during tests in Keşan.