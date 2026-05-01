Turkish-owned döner chain wins trademark clash with KFC

ISTANBUL

U.S.-based fast-food giant KFC is preparing to remove a chicken döner-style menu item from its restaurants in Germany following a trademark dispute with Turkish-owned German döner chain Krispy Kebab.

The legal conflict began after KFC Germany launched a product called “Krispy Kebab” at its local outlets.

However, the name had already been registered and legally protected by Krispy Kebab, a döner restaurant chain headquartered in Bielefeld.

KFC Germany said negotiations with Krispy Kebab are ongoing but described the talks as “difficult.”

In a statement, the company said it is seeking a “joint solution,” adding that if no agreement is reached, it will “regretfully remove” the product from its menu.

Krispy Kebab, founded in 2017 by 29-year-old Sergen Kolcu, operates 17 branches across several German cities, including Bielefeld, Hannover, Essen, Emden and Wesel. By contrast, KFC has around 32,000 restaurants worldwide.

Kolcu said he feared customers might assume Krispy Kebab had become affiliated with KFC, potentially leading to revenue losses for his business.

Markus Brock, a lawyer representing Kolcu, argued that KFC’s use of the name created a clear risk of consumer confusion and therefore constituted trademark infringement.

“If a customer passes by a Krispy Kebab branch and later sees ‘Krispy Kebab’ at KFC, they may assume the two companies are working together,” Brock said.

Brock added that companies typically conduct trademark clearance checks before launching new products to ensure they do not infringe on existing rights. He said Krispy Kebab should have appeared in such a review and described it as “surprising” that a global company like KFC could make such an oversight.

During negotiations, Krispy Kebab proposed a joint product using its sauces, while KFC offered to promote the smaller chain for free in its branches. Both proposals were rejected.

Kolcu said a last-minute settlement appears unlikely, adding that the two sides have failed to find common ground.