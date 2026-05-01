Turkish-owned döner chain wins trademark clash with KFC

Turkish-owned döner chain wins trademark clash with KFC

ISTANBUL
Turkish-owned döner chain wins trademark clash with KFC

U.S.-based fast-food giant KFC is preparing to remove a chicken döner-style menu item from its restaurants in Germany following a trademark dispute with Turkish-owned German döner chain Krispy Kebab.

The legal conflict began after KFC Germany launched a product called “Krispy Kebab” at its local outlets.

However, the name had already been registered and legally protected by Krispy Kebab, a döner restaurant chain headquartered in Bielefeld.

KFC Germany said negotiations with Krispy Kebab are ongoing but described the talks as “difficult.”

In a statement, the company said it is seeking a “joint solution,” adding that if no agreement is reached, it will “regretfully remove” the product from its menu.

Krispy Kebab, founded in 2017 by 29-year-old Sergen Kolcu, operates 17 branches across several German cities, including Bielefeld, Hannover, Essen, Emden and Wesel. By contrast, KFC has around 32,000 restaurants worldwide.

Kolcu said he feared customers might assume Krispy Kebab had become affiliated with KFC, potentially leading to revenue losses for his business.

Markus Brock, a lawyer representing Kolcu, argued that KFC’s use of the name created a clear risk of consumer confusion and therefore constituted trademark infringement.

“If a customer passes by a Krispy Kebab branch and later sees ‘Krispy Kebab’ at KFC, they may assume the two companies are working together,” Brock said.

Brock added that companies typically conduct trademark clearance checks before launching new products to ensure they do not infringe on existing rights. He said Krispy Kebab should have appeared in such a review and described it as “surprising” that a global company like KFC could make such an oversight.

During negotiations, Krispy Kebab proposed a joint product using its sauces, while KFC offered to promote the smaller chain for free in its branches. Both proposals were rejected.

Kolcu said a last-minute settlement appears unlikely, adding that the two sides have failed to find common ground.

Clash,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

    Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

  2. Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

    Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

  3. Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

    Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

  4. At the table, culture policy finds its center

    At the table, culture policy finds its center

  5. Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag

    Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag
Recommended
Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April
Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct
The new battle for passenger time

The new battle for passenger time
Blockbuster EU-Mercosur trade deal enters into force

Blockbuster EU-Mercosur trade deal enters into force
Venezuela leader hikes minimum wage package by 26 pct

Venezuela leader hikes minimum wage package by 26 pct
Apple earnings beat forecasts on iPhone 17 demand

Apple earnings beat forecasts on iPhone 17 demand
Baykar to unveil Mızrak loitering munition at SAHA 2026

Baykar to unveil Mızrak loitering munition at SAHA 2026
WORLD Trump says not satisfied with new Iran proposal

Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 1 he was "not satisfied" with a new Iranian negotiating proposal, as peace talks remain frozen despite a weeks-long ceasefire.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April to $25.4 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿