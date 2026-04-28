Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco on April 27 night, just 24 hours after a 3-0 loss to archrival Galatasaray effectively ended the club's hopes of a first league title in over a decade.

The decision marks a volatile end to Tedesco’s short tenure. The former Belgium national team boss was hired in September to succeed Jose Mourinho, but he failed to deliver the consistency required to overhaul Galatasaray at the top of the Süper Lig standings.

The defeat in the "Intercontinental Derby" left Fenerbahçe seven points adrift of its Istanbul rival with only three matches remaining in the season. Fenerbahçe has not won the Turkish top-flight title since 2014, a drought that has increased pressure on the club’s board and coaching staff.

The club announced a total overhaul of its football operations in a brief statement. Along with Tedesco, sporting director Devin Özek and football coordinator Berke Çelebi were also fired.

"We thank Domenico Tedesco and his staff for their efforts and wish them success in their future endeavors," the club said in a brief written statement.

Assistant coach Zeki Murat Göle will lead the team for the final three games of the campaign.

Tedesco, 40, arrived in Türkiye with a reputation for tactical flexibility following stints with RB Leipzig and the Belgian national team. However, he struggled to navigate the intense scrutiny of the Turkish media and the high expectations of a fanbase desperate to end a 12-year championship wait.

Fenerbahçe now enters the off-season facing a massive rebuild of its technical department as it looks to break the dominance of a Galatasaray side that appears poised to retain its crown.