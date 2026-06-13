Türkiye plans mandatory parents’ training

Türkiye plans mandatory parents’ training

ANKARA
Türkiye plans mandatory parents’ training

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced a mandatory, one-week training program in Türkiye for parents whose children are entering preschool or first grade.

“We are planning to make the ‘Parent School’ program mandatory for parents of students who will start preschool and first grade,” Tekin told reporters on June 11.

“Similar to the practice of students starting school one week early, we also aim for parents to participate in this training program,” he said.

In Türkiye, preschool and first-grade students already begin school one week earlier than the official academic calendar in order to adapt to formal education. 

Under the draft program called “Parent School,” parents whose children are entering school for the first time are planned to receive a one-week specialized pedagogical training.

Media reports indicate that the ministry is actively working to ensure this participation is strictly mandatory rather than optional.

The system aims to help families navigate the start of their child’s academic and social journey more intentionally, equipping them with the right parenting practices to offer effective guidance.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says
LATEST NEWS

  1. US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

    US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

  2. Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

    Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

  3. Five killed in India military transport plane crash

    Five killed in India military transport plane crash

  4. Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

    Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

  5. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports
Recommended
Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports
Ministry debuts nationwide physical fitness screening campaign

Ministry debuts nationwide physical fitness screening campaign
Türkiye warns over politicization of European rights system

Türkiye warns over politicization of European rights system
Fidan discuss US-Iran talks with Qatar, US negotiators

Fidan discuss US-Iran talks with Qatar, US negotiators
Erdoğan pledges faster pace in anti-terror campaign

Erdoğan pledges faster pace in anti-terror campaign
WORLD US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

The United States and Iran could finalise an agreement to end the Middle East war "within 24 hours", key mediator Pakistan said on June 13, after both sides expressed optimism about the chances of concluding a deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye’s economic program remains on track despite recent geopolitical and energy-related shocks, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that fiscal and monetary policies would continue to support disinflation.
SPORTS Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.
﻿