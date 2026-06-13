Türkiye plans mandatory parents’ training

ANKARA

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced a mandatory, one-week training program in Türkiye for parents whose children are entering preschool or first grade.

“We are planning to make the ‘Parent School’ program mandatory for parents of students who will start preschool and first grade,” Tekin told reporters on June 11.

“Similar to the practice of students starting school one week early, we also aim for parents to participate in this training program,” he said.

In Türkiye, preschool and first-grade students already begin school one week earlier than the official academic calendar in order to adapt to formal education.

Under the draft program called “Parent School,” parents whose children are entering school for the first time are planned to receive a one-week specialized pedagogical training.

Media reports indicate that the ministry is actively working to ensure this participation is strictly mandatory rather than optional.

The system aims to help families navigate the start of their child’s academic and social journey more intentionally, equipping them with the right parenting practices to offer effective guidance.