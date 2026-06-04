Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE
Türkiyes national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national football team began their World Cup preparations on June 3 with their first training session at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Turkish Crescent-Stars began training under the management of head coach Vincenzo Montella.

Montella on Tuesday revealed a World Cup squad led by established stars Hakan Calhanoglu, Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu and Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The team will play an international friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium in preparation for their World Cup against Venezuela on June 6.

Following the Venezuela friendly, Türkiye will shift its focus to Group D play at the World Cup, where it is slated to face Australia on June 13, Paraguay on June 20 and host nation U.S. on June 26.

Unlike its Group D rivals, Türkiye has chosen to base its camp in Mesa, Arizona at a facility equipped with 24 multipurpose training grounds.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.

 

 

 

 

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Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national football team began their World Cup preparations Wednesday with their first training session at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
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