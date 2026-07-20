Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

ANKARA
Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

 Türkiye will make a total of 187.5 billion Turkish Liras ($3.98 billion) available to the manufacturing sector between 2026 and 2028 under an employment support program, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said on July 20.

In a statement on social media, Işıkhan said the government would continue support programs aimed at boosting the manufacturing industry’s production capacity and employment while protecting workers.

Under the Employment Protection Support Program, the government provided approximately 8.9 billion liras in support between April and July for 1.39 million insured employees working in the manufacturing sector, he said.

The government plans to provide a total of 51 billion liras in support to businesses that maintain employment levels by the end of this year, Işıkhan added.

He said the duration of the program had been extended to three years, under a new measure, and that a total of 187.5 billion liras would be made available to the manufacturing sector between 2026 and 2028.

“We will continue to implement policies that place labor and production at the center,” Işıkhan said.

sectoral, Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

    Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

  2. Burnham becomes new UK PM after meeting king

    Burnham becomes new UK PM after meeting king

  3. DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

    DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

  4. 52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation

    52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation

  5. İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe

    İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe
Recommended
Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path
Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting
New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge
Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data
West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline

West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline
Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey

Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey
WORLD Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced on July 20 that it elected Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s lead negotiator in indirect ceasefire talks with Israel, as the new head of its political bureau.
ECONOMY Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has stated the government would maintain fiscal discipline and continue implementing policies aimed at supporting the disinflation process, underscoring the role of budget discipline in achieving price stability.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿