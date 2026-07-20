Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

ANKARA

Türkiye will make a total of 187.5 billion Turkish Liras ($3.98 billion) available to the manufacturing sector between 2026 and 2028 under an employment support program, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said on July 20.

In a statement on social media, Işıkhan said the government would continue support programs aimed at boosting the manufacturing industry’s production capacity and employment while protecting workers.

Under the Employment Protection Support Program, the government provided approximately 8.9 billion liras in support between April and July for 1.39 million insured employees working in the manufacturing sector, he said.

The government plans to provide a total of 51 billion liras in support to businesses that maintain employment levels by the end of this year, Işıkhan added.

He said the duration of the program had been extended to three years, under a new measure, and that a total of 187.5 billion liras would be made available to the manufacturing sector between 2026 and 2028.

“We will continue to implement policies that place labor and production at the center,” Işıkhan said.