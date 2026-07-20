West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline

West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline

FREETOWN
West African leaders approve Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline


West African leaders have signed an agreement approving the construction of a gas pipeline linking Nigeria to Morocco at a summit of regional bloc ECOWAS in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown.

The roughly 6,000-kilometer Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) will cross 13 countries along Africa’s Atlantic coast, carrying Nigerian gas to Morocco before connecting to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline.

“We have already signed the West Africa-Morocco gas pipeline,” said ECOWAS chair Julius Maada Bio said on July 19. “Don’t be surprised when the gas comes your way.”

Morocco’s state hydrocarbons agency ONHYM and Nigeria’s state oil company NNPC said in a statement that the project aimed to link west Africa’s gas resources to major regional markets.

It also hopes to “strengthen the integration of African energy markets and create a new development corridor linking” west Africa, the Sahel, Morocco and Europe.

The next steps include creating a “project company” based in Casablanca and a governing authority headquartered in Abuja before investors are brought on board and a final investment decision is taken, they added.

Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with the first gas deliveries targeted for 2031, said an ONHYM source.

The project, first proposed during Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s visit to Abuja in 2016, is estimated to cost around $27 billion.

Its revival has been driven in part by Algeria’s 2022 decision to stop supplying gas to Spain via Morocco after diplomatic ties between Algiers and Rabat broke down.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

    Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

  2. Burnham becomes new UK PM after meeting king

    Burnham becomes new UK PM after meeting king

  3. DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

    DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

  4. 52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation

    52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation

  5. İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe

    İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe
Recommended
Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path
Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting
New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge
Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028
Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data
Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey

Turkish inflation outlook ticks higher in July survey
WORLD Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced on July 20 that it elected Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s lead negotiator in indirect ceasefire talks with Israel, as the new head of its political bureau.
ECONOMY Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has stated the government would maintain fiscal discipline and continue implementing policies aimed at supporting the disinflation process, underscoring the role of budget discipline in achieving price stability.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿