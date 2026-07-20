Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $403.7 billion as of the end of May, indicating a decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on July 20.
The liabilities against non-residents decreased 2.4 percent to $795.4 billion.
Türkiye’s net International Investment Position (IIP) posted minus $391.7 billion as of May. The difference between total financial assets and total financial liabilities is the net IIP.
Under the assets, direct investment increased by 0.9 percent to $80.1 billion and other investment items increased by 2.3 percent to $154.2 billion. FX deposits of resident banks increased by 4.6 percent, reaching $49.4 billion.
Among the sub-items under liabilities, portfolio investment, equities and investment fund shares recorded $47.2 billion, decreasing by 8.6 percent compared to the previous month, the bank said.
The direct investments item decreased by 6.8 percent to $230.4 billion, portfolio investment contracted by 2.9 percent to $149.7 billion and other investment increased by 0.4 percent to $415.3 billion.
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has stated the government would maintain fiscal discipline and continue implementing policies aimed at supporting the disinflation process, underscoring the role of budget discipline in achieving price stability.