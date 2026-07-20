Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

ISRANBUL

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $403.7 billion as of the end of May, indicating a decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on July 20.

The liabilities against non-residents decreased 2.4 percent to $795.4 billion.

Türkiye’s net International Investment Position (IIP) posted minus $391.7 billion as of May. The difference between total financial assets and total financial liabilities is the net IIP.

Under the assets, direct investment increased by 0.9 percent to $80.1 billion and other investment items increased by 2.3 percent to $154.2 billion. FX deposits of resident banks increased by 4.6 percent, reaching $49.4 billion.

Among the sub-items under liabilities, portfolio investment, equities and investment fund shares recorded $47.2 billion, decreasing by 8.6 percent compared to the previous month, the bank said.

The direct investments item decreased by 6.8 percent to $230.4 billion, portfolio investment contracted by 2.9 percent to $149.7 billion and other investment increased by 0.4 percent to $415.3 billion.