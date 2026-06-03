Türkiye's national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

Türkiye's national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE
Türkiyes national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

 Türkiye's national football team arrived in the U.S. on June 2 as preparations intensify for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Türkiye's Ambassador to the U.S. Sedat Önal and Consul General Resul Şahinol welcomed the team at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the state of Florida.

The Turkish National Team will play an international friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium in preparation for their FIFA World Cup against Venezuela on June 6.

Following the Venezuela friendly, Türkiye will shift its focus to Group D play at the World Cup, where it is slated to face Australia on June 13, Paraguay on June 20 and host nation U.S. on June 26.

Unlike its Group D rivals, Türkiye has chosen to base its camp in Mesa, Arizona at a facility equipped with 24 multipurpose training grounds.

The team is expected to feature a blend of experienced veterans and emerging stars, including captain Hakan Calhanoglu, Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, and Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.

Co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

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SPORTS Türkiyes national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

Türkiye's national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

 Türkiye's national football team arrived in the US on Tuesday as preparations intensify for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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