Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

VANCOUVER
Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.

Despite encouraging performances at recent European Championships, Türkiye have not appeared at football’s biggest tournament since their breakthrough run to the semi-finals in 2002.

Much of the spotlight now falls on the 21-year-old Real Madrid playmaker, who enters the tournament as one of the faces of a new generation.

“He has talent, intuition, reading of the game; he knows when to slow down, when to go vertical, and he knows how to score,” Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said. “He has an innocent face, but he is very clever.

“He has talent, plays at a high level and handles a lot of pressure.”

Türkiye’s hopes were briefly clouded by concerns over Güler’s fitness after a late-season hamstring injury interrupted his club campaign, but appearances in warm-up matches against North Macedonia and Venezuela eased fears ahead of the tournament opener.

The Turkish squad arrives with confidence but also with the awareness that simply qualifying is not enough.

“We are aware that we are participating in the World Cup after 24 years and that our whole country has been waiting for this moment,” winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu said after the team’s final training session in Arizona.

He said many members of the current squad were too young to remember Türkiye’s 2002 campaign and described a positive atmosphere inside camp.

“There’s a national team with amazing friends, everyone gets along well with each other,” he said, adding that the team has ambitions beyond participation and sees its evening kickoff schedule as an advantage.

Midfielder Orkun Kökçü dismissed concerns over weather conditions.

“We’re used to it,” Kökçü said. “We shouldn’t use it as an excuse. I don’t think it will be a problem.”

Australia, meanwhile, arrive with a reshaped squad after reaching the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup before losing to eventual champions Argentina.

Tony Popovic’s side could feature as many as 17 World Cup debutants, including Japan-based striker Tete Yengi and attacker Cristian Volpato, who switched international allegiance from Italy ahead of the tournament.

Australian defender Milos Degenek said his team expects to face a Turkish side dealing with considerable expectations.

“I think Türkiye’s under a lot of pressure as well because they haven’t been to a major tournament, the World Cup, since 2002,” Degenek said. “There’s a lot of hope on them and a lot of pressure, but we’re definitely ready for that.”

With Group D also featuring the United States and Paraguay, both teams know a strong start in Vancouver could shape their path into the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, Popovic signed a contract extension on June 11 ahead of their World Cup opener against Türkiye that will take him through to the Asian Cup early next year.

He was appointed in 2024 to replace Graham Arnold, who is now the coach of Iraq and also at the World Cup.

In his 18 matches in charge, he has won 10, drawn four and lost four.

“I’m delighted that I will continue to coach the Socceroos through to the Asian Cup,” he said from California, where Australia were preparing for their opening Group D game.

“From the moment I took over, I have tried to factor in the long-term interests of the Socceroos while ensuring that we achieve the short-term results, which in the first instance was qualifying for the World Cup.”

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SPORTS Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.
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