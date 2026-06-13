Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports

ANKARA

Türkiye has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia to mutually exempt diplomatic and special passport holders from visa requirements.

The presidential decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was published in the Official Gazette on June 13.

Under the agreement, citizens of both countries holding diplomatic or special passports will be able to enter, transit through, exit and temporarily stay in each other’s territory without a visa.

The exemption will apply for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The agreement covers only diplomatic and special passport holders.