Türkiye advances offshore wind energy plans with $15 billion investment potential

Türkiye advances offshore wind energy plans with $15 billion investment potential

Neşe Karanfil- ANKARA
Türkiye advances offshore wind energy plans with $15 billion investment potential

Türkiye has taken a major step forward in offshore wind energy, moving into a critical phase of development.

A total of 19 regions stretching from Hatay to Thrace have been analyzed, with the first tender targeted for early 2027.

The country’s offshore wind potential is estimated at 5,000 megawatts, representing an investment size of around $15 billion.

İbrahim Erden, President of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB), said that a roadmap has been developed in cooperation with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and other stakeholders over the past three to four years.

He emphasized that the process covers not only technical aspects but also financing models and tender mechanisms.

“We provided comprehensive contributions, both written and oral, on tender mechanisms, financing models and site selection,” he said.

Erden noted that Marmara and the Aegean coasts are among the most favorable sites due to sea depth conditions, with preliminary site selections already completed.

“The corridor stretching from the Northern Aegean to İzmir and the Marmara coasts are among the priority areas,” he said. Eren added that studies targeting approximately 5,000 MW of potential are being carried out in these regions.

“Preliminary site selections have been completed, and institutional opinions are currently being collected,” he said.

He stressed that sensitive zones such as continental shelves and protected areas are being avoided.

Erden emphasized that a wide range of criteria were taken into account. “Protected areas, fish migration routes, international maritime corridors, military security zones and radar systems were all evaluated,” he added.

Highlighting the long timelines of offshore projects, Erden explained that after a tender, it typically takes four to five years before turbines are installed. He described the 2030–2035 target of 1 gigawatt annual installation as realistic.

On costs, Erden pointed out that offshore projects are 2.5 to 3 times more expensive than land-based wind farms, but they generate 30 to 50 percent more energy. Achieving the 5,000 MW goal will require annual investments of $2.5–3 billion.

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