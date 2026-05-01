Fidan meets Ukraine’s senior security official

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, in the Turkish capital Ankara on April 30, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

It did not give details about the content of the meeting between Fidan and Umerov.

The meeting comes as Ankara is getting prepared for the NATO summit in July during which the recent developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine and the alliance’s continued support to latter will be on the agenda.

Türkiye has long expressed its readiness to mediate between the two warring sides and host them for negotiations on its territories at the leaders’ level should they agree. It also underlines the need for maintaining peace and stability in the Black Sea with warnings to both sides not to interrupt civilian maritime there.