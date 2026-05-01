12 countries condemn Israeli attack on aid flotilla in joint statement

12 countries condemn Israeli attack on aid flotilla in joint statement

ANKARA
12 countries condemn Israeli attack on aid flotilla in joint statement

The foreign ministers of 12 countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Brazil, Jordan, Pakistan, Spain, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Colombia, the Maldives, Mauritania, South Africa and Libya said the flotilla was a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing attention to the crisis in Gaza.

“The Israeli attacks against the vessels and the unlawful detention of humanitarian activists in international waters constitute flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

The ministers expressed concern over the safety of the civilian activists on board and urged Israeli authorities to take immediate steps for their release.

They also called on the international community to fulfill its “moral and legal obligations” by upholding international law, protecting civilians and ensuring accountability.

Israeli forces intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla as they attempted to sail toward Gaza, with organizers saying the boats were carrying humanitarian aid and activists from several countries.

The flotilla has sought to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and open a humanitarian corridor by sea. Israel says its naval blockade is intended to prevent weapons from reaching Gaza.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

    Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

  2. Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

    Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

  3. Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

    Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

  4. At the table, culture policy finds its center

    At the table, culture policy finds its center

  5. Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag

    Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag
Recommended
Saudi minister hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

Saudi minister hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye
Türkiye congratulates Iraq’s prime minister-designate

Türkiye congratulates Iraq’s prime minister-designate
Fidan speaks with Iranian top diplomat over peace efforts

Fidan speaks with Iranian top diplomat over peace efforts
Fidan meets Ukraine’s senior security official

Fidan meets Ukraine’s senior security official
Türkiye warns France, Greece risk escalating regional tensions

Türkiye warns France, Greece risk escalating regional tensions
Türkiye calls Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla act of piracy

Türkiye calls Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla 'act of piracy'
WORLD Trump says not satisfied with new Iran proposal

Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 1 he was "not satisfied" with a new Iranian negotiating proposal, as peace talks remain frozen despite a weeks-long ceasefire.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April to $25.4 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿