12 countries condemn Israeli attack on aid flotilla in joint statement

ANKARA

The foreign ministers of 12 countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Brazil, Jordan, Pakistan, Spain, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Colombia, the Maldives, Mauritania, South Africa and Libya said the flotilla was a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing attention to the crisis in Gaza.

“The Israeli attacks against the vessels and the unlawful detention of humanitarian activists in international waters constitute flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

The ministers expressed concern over the safety of the civilian activists on board and urged Israeli authorities to take immediate steps for their release.

They also called on the international community to fulfill its “moral and legal obligations” by upholding international law, protecting civilians and ensuring accountability.

Israeli forces intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla as they attempted to sail toward Gaza, with organizers saying the boats were carrying humanitarian aid and activists from several countries.

The flotilla has sought to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and open a humanitarian corridor by sea. Israel says its naval blockade is intended to prevent weapons from reaching Gaza.