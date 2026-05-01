Parliamentary motion slams Israel over flotilla raid

Parliamentary motion slams Israel over flotilla raid

ANKARA
Parliamentary motion slams Israel over flotilla raid

Türkiye's parliament has lashed out at Israel's armed intervention on the Global Sumud Flotilla as a war crime, urging the immediate release of all activists.

“This act of piracy is a clear war crime. We warn Israel, which has exceeded all limits of humanity’s tolerance, and call for the immediate release of the forcibly detained activists and our citizens,” read a motion adopted by the votes of all parliamentarians on April 30.

The motion, signed by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, was read out in the General Assembly before being put to a vote. The text stated that Israel had once again “blatantly violated international law,” adding another offense to ongoing acts of genocide and war crimes.

Recalling that the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian and peaceful initiative, was attacked in international waters, the motion said Israeli forces had obstructed humanitarian aid and detained 175 pro-Palestinian activists, including 20 Turkish citizens.

It added that the Turkish parliament, with all political parties and lawmakers, stands in solidarity with unlawfully detained citizens and all members of the humanitarian initiative seeking to deliver aid to the people of Gaza.

The motion also pledged that Türkiye would lead and persistently pursue accountability before international courts for all crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against members of the flotilla, particularly the Turkish nationals.

It reiterated a call to all parliaments, international parliamentary assemblies, and organizations to take a united stance and raise their voices to end Israel’s occupation, genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people, ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access to Gaza, and hold Israel accountable for crimes against humanity.

 Fidan discusses the developments with Greek foreign minister

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, late on April 30 over the Israeli intervention on the flotilla off the Crete island.

Turkish diplomatic sources informed that the two ministers discussed the developments following the incident.

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