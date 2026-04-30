Detention orders issued for 34 in Antalya corruption case

Detention orders issued for 34 in Antalya corruption case

ANTALYA
Detention orders issued for 34 in Antalya corruption case

Prosecutors on April 30 ordered the detention of 34 people in a widening corruption investigation targeting a subsidiary of the Antalya Municipality.

The probe centers on Private Health, Education, Culture, Construction and Trade Ltd. Co., also known as ANSET, a municipal company that organizes major events including the International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival.

Those ordered detained include two directors of the film festival, the director of the city’s Gastronomy Festival, senior municipal officials and several businesspeople. Authorities accuse the suspects of bribery and corruption.

Among them is Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek, who has been under arrest and suspended from office since July 2025, as well as the municipality’s general secretary, C.T., a former ANSET director.

The investigation that led to Böcek’s arrest alleges that four contractors paid a total of 195 million Turkish Liras ($4.3 million) in bribes to the mayor and his son, Mustafa Gökhan Böcek, in exchange for securing payments for municipal tenders.

A 702-page indictment was submitted to an Antalya court in January. Prosecutors are seeking convictions on charges including extortion through coercion, illicit enrichment and money laundering under provisions governing serial crimes.

Böcek, who was hospitalized during his detention after falling ill, denied the accusations at the first hearing in March. The court ruled to keep him in custody and adjourned the trial until May 4.

The latest detentions come amid an intensifying series of investigations into municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Earlier this month, CHP leader Özgür Özel has called for a “collective decision” within the party as it formulates a response. Party leaders are expected to meet with lawmakers, top board members, mayors and provincial heads to determine a new strategy.

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