Oil reserves discovered on university campus in southeastern Türkiye

DİYARBAKIR

Authorities have identified oil reserves on land belonging to Dicle University in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, following seismic exploration studies conducted on its campus in the Sur district.

According to an agreement between the university and energy company SANKO Holding’s subsidiary PETAR A.Ş., a portion of the revenue generated from the extracted oil will be allocated to the university, local media reported on April 30.

The discovery was made on university-owned land located in the Yiğitçavuş neighborhood, where seismic surveys indicated the presence of petroleum reserves.

As part of the development plan, the company has requested a 10-year lease to carry out drilling operations.

In a statement, the university said that the leasing request was approved following technical and administrative evaluations and subsequently endorsed by its governing board. The process was finalized after obtaining the necessary permissions from Türkiye’s Education Ministry.

Two separate drilling sites will initially be established, with a total of six wells planned in the area.

Following the drilling operations, an average daily production of 150 barrels of crude oil per well is anticipated, according to reports.

This figure equates to an annual output of approximately 328,500 barrels from six wells.

Under the terms of the deal, the university will receive a 3 percent share of net revenue from oil sales, calculated after the deduction of state royalties and operating costs, which are set at 25 percent.

The university administration stated that it plans to direct this income toward academic research and infrastructure investments.