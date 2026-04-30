Türkiye calls Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla 'act of piracy'

ANKARA

The Global Sumud Flotilla is preparing to set sail for Gaza as a number of boats are on their way from Spain to form an expanded unified fleet, in Syracuse, Italy, Thursday, April 23, 2026, (Sebastiano Diamante/LaPresse via AP)

Türkiye on April 30 condemned Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla as “an act of piracy,” saying it is taking “all necessary steps” regarding its citizens and other passengers aboard the vessels.

“By attacking the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the oppressed people of Gaza, Israel has targeted humanitarian values and international law,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the intervention violated the principle of freedom of navigation in international waters and urged a coordinated response. “We call on the international community to take a united stance against this lawless act by Israel,” it said.

The flotilla said Israeli naval forces intercepted the convoy early in the day, disabling engines and navigation systems and leaving hundreds stranded. Organizers said Israeli military vessels surrounded the ships in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, jammed communications and cut contact with 11 vessels.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying more than 400 civilians, was attempting to open a humanitarian sea corridor to Gaza and deliver aid to the enclave, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Turkish officials said 20 Turkish citizens were detained during the operation, which they said took place more than 600 miles from Gaza and near Greek territorial waters.

“All necessary steps are being taken in coordination with relevant countries regarding the situation of our citizens and other passengers on board the fleet,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said the issue was raised during a meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. The Turkish top diplomat said the intervention endangered civilians of multiple nationalities and violated international law. He told his counterpart that both sides stressed the need for a unified international response.

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry also condemned the interception, calling it “a clear violation of international law” that endangered maritime safety.

“As the country with the longest coastline in the eastern Mediterranean, developments in the region are being closely and carefully monitored,” officials said during a weekly briefing in Ankara, adding that the Turkish Armed Forces are taking necessary measures within the framework of humanitarian aid and support.

Israel’s war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has devastated the territory, with tens of thousands reported killed and widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure. Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025, aid access to Gaza remains restricted and hostilities have continued intermittently.