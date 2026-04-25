Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

ANKARA

Preparations are continuing for the NATO Summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8, with an international media center to be set up at the Presidential Nation’s Library for accredited journalists covering the event.

The summit will take place at the Beştepe Presidential Compound and will be chaired by the NATO secretary-general.

Media accreditation for the summit has opened, with applications to be submitted online.

The accreditation office will be located at the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, while accredited media representatives will access the summit premises through the office. The deadline for accreditation applications is June 7.

The International Media Center will include around 1,500 workspaces, 40 editing booths, press briefing rooms, a large press theater, a fully equipped television studio, stand-up positions and an online engagements room. Tea, coffee, water and snacks will be offered free of charge, while hot meals will be served at set times.

Media representatives have also been advised to book accommodation at designated four- and five-star hotels in Ankara.

NATO said many roads in the capital will be closed on July 7-8 for security reasons, and access to the media center will not be possible by any means other than official shuttles.

Shuttle services will run from the accreditation office and from several points near press hotels.

From the morning of July 7 until the end of the summit, journalists will be transported to the venue only by shuttle vehicles.

Entry will be allowed with small items that can pass through standard X-ray screening devices, while larger equipment must be delivered to the media center in advance.

TRT will serve as the host broadcaster for the summit.

All summit events open to the media will be transmitted by the host broadcaster to the media center, online and via satellite. No live broadcast vehicles will be allowed near the summit area except those of the host broadcaster.

A NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum will also be organized as part of the summit.

The forum is intended to bring together NATO, allied ministers and government officials with senior executives from defense and non-defense industries, including small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.