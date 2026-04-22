Turkish top diplomat due in London for trade, defense talks

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to conduct an official visit to the United Kingdom from April 23-24, aiming to deepen strategic cooperation across defense, energy and trade sectors, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The visit follows a period of intensifying bilateral relations, highlighted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Türkiye in October, which finalized Türkiye's procurement of Eurofighter jets.

During his stay, Fidan will meet with U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and members of parliament to discuss the expansion of the existing Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Negotiators hope to conclude talks within this year to push bilateral trade toward a $30 billion target, following a record $26 billion in trade volume in 2025.

The U.K. currently stands as Türkiye's second-largest export market and remains a top-three contributor to its tourism and foreign investment sectors.

Beyond trade, Fidan is expected to strengthen political will for defense industry collaboration and deepening ties in nuclear and renewable energy and raise concerns regarding delays in indefinite residency applications for Turkish citizens living in the U.K., a community that now nears 500,000 people.

Fidan’s agenda includes high-level discussions on several volatile international conflicts. The sources indicate he will address the critical stage of Pakistan-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Fidan is expected to emphasize the necessity of a "determined and common" international stance against actions that undermine a two-state solution. He will also reiterate Türkiye's commitment to diplomatic contributions for a "fair and sustainable" peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On the issue of Syria, Fidan will advocate for initiatives that weaken conflict dynamics to encourage long-term stability and reconstruction, the sources said.

This mission marks Fidan's first bilateral visit to London since October 2024, though he recently met with Cooper during the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 18.