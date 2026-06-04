Türkiye backs Syria's chemical weapons cleanup efforts

ANKARA

Türkiye on June 4 welcomed progress in efforts to identify and eliminate the remnants of Syria's chemical weapons program, praising the Syrian government's cooperation with international inspectors and calling for stronger international support to achieve a chemical weapons-free Syria.

Addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ahmet Yıldız, Türkiye's permanent representative to the U.N., described Syria's chemical weapons dossier as one of the most troubling legacies of the era of the former Bashar Assad regime.

"The chemical weapons fight in Syria remains one of the most tragic and disturbing legacies of Assad era," Yıldız said.

Despite challenges, Yıldız said recent developments have created "grounds for optimism," pointing to the Syrian government's willingness to work closely with the international community and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Yıldız welcomed the progress achieved through cooperation between Syrian authorities and the OPCW Technical Secretariat, commending both sides for their efforts in advancing investigations and verification activities.

"To that end, we particularly commend the efforts undertaken jointly by Syria and OPCW in recent months to locate remnants of the former regime's clandestine chemical weapons program, including undeclared chemical munitions, agents, equipment, and related documentation," Yıldız said.

He described the discoveries as an "important step" toward fully eliminating the remnants of Syria's former chemical weapons infrastructure, while also underscoring the suffering endured by Syrians during years of conflict under al-Assad regime.

Yıldız acknowledged that resolving the chemical weapons file remains a highly technical and operationally complex task. Years of concealment and obstruction, he said, have left major information gaps that continue to "complicate" verification efforts and operational planning.

"We firmly believe that sustainable progress can only be achieved through gradual, practical, and well-coordinated cooperation with Syria, taking fully into account the realities on the ground," he said.

The ambassador highlighted the role of the Breath of Freedom Task Force, describing it as an important mechanism for coordinating technical and logistical support to the Syrian government. According to Yıldız, the initiative helps align international assistance with Syria's operational needs and priorities.

Türkiye, he said, remains committed to strengthening Syria's technical capabilities and preparedness in addressing chemical weapons-related challenges in accordance with OPCW standards.

As part of that effort, Türkiye hosted the first workshop of the task force in Ankara on Feb. 16-17 and is looking forward to the group's next meeting in The Hague, he added.

"We are encouraged by the Syrian government's stated commitment to ensuring accountability for chemical weapons attacks. The time is ripe to reinstate the suspended rights and privileges of Syria under the Chemical Weapons Convention," Yıldız said.

The ambassador also urged all member states to support international efforts aimed at eliminating Syria's remaining chemical weapons-related materials and ensuring their secure storage and destruction.

"Türkiye reiterates its strong support for Syrian-led and Syrian-owned efforts to identify, secure, declare, and destroy chemical weapons related materials in cooperation with the OPCW and other relevant stakeholders, because securing and safe storage of these materials is critical not only for Syria's national security but also for regional and international peace and security," Yıldız said.