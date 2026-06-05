Fidan says Israel turning region into battlefield

DHAKA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused the Israeli government of seeking to block a solution in Palestine by turning the wider region into a battlefield.

Fidan made the remarks at a joint press conference with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman during his official visit to Dhaka.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and global developments.

Fidan said Bangladesh had entered a new period after elections and a referendum held on Feb. 12, adding that Türkiye supported the country’s stability and democratic process.

He said Türkiye and Bangladesh were working to deepen their long-standing partnership and carry it to a more strategic level.

“Bangladesh is a strong voice of the Global South,” Fidan said.

He added that he would visit refugee camps during his stay and observe the activities of Turkish institutions.

On regional tensions, Fidan said the tendency of current conflicts to escalate and spread to wider geographies was a source of deep concern.

He said Türkiye hoped talks between Iran and the United States would produce concrete results.

Restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is essential for the global economy and energy security, Fidan said.

He added that Türkiye had intensified its diplomatic efforts and valued Pakistan’s mediation initiatives.

Fidan also said Türkiye was deeply concerned by violations of the ceasefire in Gaza and called on the international community to work to end the war.

“Attempts by Israel to sabotage the ceasefire must be prevented,” he said.

“The Netanyahu government has turned the whole region into a battlefield in order to block a solution in Palestine,” Fidan added.