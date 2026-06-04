Türkiye condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in occupied West Bank

ANKARA

Türkiye on June 4 condemned Israel's decision to approve the construction of new settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying the move threatens ongoing efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of continuing to undermine the foundations of a two-state solution by expanding what it described as land seizure activities in the occupied territory and encouraging settler violence.

Türkiye condemned Israel's approval of new settlement units in the occupied West Bank, calling on the international community to act.

“Israel’s policies of occupation and annexation must not be allowed to further escalate regional tensions and deepen the fragility on the ground,” the ministry said.

It also urged the international community to fulfill its “legal and moral responsibilities” to prevent violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The statement came after Israel's Higher Planning Council approved the construction of 2,162 new settlement units across several illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The plans include 1,006 units in the Gevaot settlement within the Gush Etzion bloc south of Bethlehem, 922 units in the Har Brakha settlement south of Nablus, and 234 units in Kiryat Arba settlement built on land belonging to the city of Hebron.

Palestinians view the new plans as part of an accelerated Israeli policy aimed at expanding illegal settlements, confiscating Palestinian land and creating new facts on the ground.