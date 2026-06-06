From chef to chief: The evolution of a hotelier

From chef to chief: The evolution of a hotelier

Orkun Bulut
From chef to chief: The evolution of a hotelier

 

In the social media era, gastronomy has become one of tourism’s most powerful drivers. As a result, the competitive battleground for hotels has shifted beyond rooms and suites to the restaurants and dining concepts they host. It is no surprise that more hotel executives are now emerging from food and beverage backgrounds. One of the earliest and most successful examples of this trend is a Turk. When the phrase “Chef to Chief” is mentioned, Uğur Talayhan is among the first names that come to mind.

Following the transformation of Fairmont, one of Accor’s leading luxury brands, in Dubai, Talayhan is returning to Türkiye. His mission is a familiar one: Leading the transformation of Istanbul’s historic The Grand Tarabya under the Fairmont flag.

Talayhan is one of those hospitality professionals whose career could easily fill a book. Over the years, he has managed a wide range of operations, markets and crises. Among the most notable was his leadership at Fairmont The Palm during a period of regional tensions involving Iran. Having taken charge in late 2025, he and his team quickly improved guest satisfaction through stronger service standards and a renewed focus on the hotel’s restaurant offering. Maintaining uninterrupted operations during a challenging period further reinforced his reputation as a crisis manager and operator.

A New Chapter for The Grand Tarabya

The Grand Tarabya’s transition to the Fairmont brand is about far more than a name change. The property holds a unique place in Istanbul’s hospitality history. Located in the district once known as “Therapia,” meaning therapy and relaxation, the area served for decades as one of the Bosphorus’ most important centres of diplomacy and social life. Over the years, the hotel welcomed heads of state, artists, business leaders and international delegations, becoming one of the city’s landmark addresses.

For Accor, the project represents an opportunity to strengthen Istanbul’s position within its European luxury portfolio alongside destinations such as London, Paris and Monte Carlo. For the city itself, the timing is significant. Istanbul continues to attract a more affluent traveller profile, supported by the Michelin Guide, a growing restaurant scene and an increasingly international cultural calendar.

 The Rise of Experience-Led Hospitality

This also reflects a broader shift in luxury hospitality. Guests no longer choose hotels solely for their rooms, views or spas. Increasingly, they are drawn by a restaurant, a chef, a culinary concept or an experience first discovered on social media. In many cases, the restaurant has become the hotel’s strongest brand asset.

That reality is reshaping leadership within the industry. Executives who understand guest experience from the operational level are becoming increasingly valuable. Talayhan’s journey from chef to hotel executive reflects that transformation. The discipline, team management and service culture developed in professional kitchens are now skills that translate directly into modern hospitality leadership.

The phrase “Chef to Chief” is therefore more than a career story. It reflects a wider change taking place across the luxury hotel industry, where creating memorable experiences has become just as important as managing the business itself.

 

Orkun BULUT, a digital nomad

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