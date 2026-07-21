Türkiye’s May natural gas, oil imports rise nearly 3 percent

ANKARA

Türkiye’s natural gas imports rose 2.95 percent year-on-year in May to approximately 3.64 billion cubic meters, while total imports of oil and petroleum products increased 2.97 percent to 4.09 million tons, according to separate monthly sector reports released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Türkiye imported about 3.26 billion cubic meters of natural gas via pipelines and 387 million cubic meters through liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in May. Total natural gas imports reached nearly 3.64 billion cubic meters during the month.

Russia was the largest supplier of pipeline gas with 1.27 billion cubic meters, followed by Azerbaijan with 1.03 billion cubic meters and Iran with 951 million cubic meters. In LNG imports, Algeria ranked first with 282 million cubic meters, ahead of the United States with 105 million cubic meters.

Türkiye’s total natural gas consumption increased 0.13 percent from a year earlier to approximately 4.10 billion cubic meters in May.

Natural gas stocks totaled 4.67 billion cubic meters at the end of May, including 4.35 billion cubic meters stored in underground facilities and 320 million cubic meters held at LNG terminals.

Crude oil imports, the largest component of total petroleum imports, rose 7.29 percent to 2.67 million tons. Diesel imports fell 27 percent to 845,903 tons.

Russia remained Türkiye’s largest supplier of crude oil and petroleum products, accounting for 1.65 million tons of imports. Kazakhstan followed with 515,691 tons, while the United States supplied 348,879 tons.

Türkiye’s May natural gas, oil imports rise nearly 3 percent

ANKARA

Türkiye’s natural gas imports rose 2.95 percent year-on-year in May to approximately 3.64 billion cubic meters, while total imports of oil and petroleum products increased 2.97 percent to 4.09 million tons, according to separate monthly sector reports released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Türkiye imported about 3.26 billion cubic meters of natural gas via pipelines and 387 million cubic meters through liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in May. Total natural gas imports reached nearly 3.64 billion cubic meters during the month.

Russia was the largest supplier of pipeline gas with 1.27 billion cubic meters, followed by Azerbaijan with 1.03 billion cubic meters and Iran with 951 million cubic meters. In LNG imports, Algeria ranked first with 282 million cubic meters, ahead of the United States with 105 million cubic meters.

Türkiye’s total natural gas consumption increased 0.13 percent from a year earlier to approximately 4.10 billion cubic meters in May.

Natural gas stocks totaled 4.67 billion cubic meters at the end of May, including 4.35 billion cubic meters stored in underground facilities and 320 million cubic meters held at LNG terminals.



Crude oil imports, the largest component of total petroleum imports, rose 7.29 percent to 2.67 million tons. Diesel imports fell 27 percent to 845,903 tons.

Russia remained Türkiye’s largest supplier of crude oil and petroleum products, accounting for 1.65 million tons of imports. Kazakhstan followed with 515,691 tons, while the United States supplied 348,879 tons.