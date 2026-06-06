Driver fined record 1.2 mln liras in Trabzon

Driver fined record 1.2 mln liras in Trabzon

TRABZON
Driver fined record 1.2 mln liras in Trabzon

A driver in the northeastern province of Trabzon has been issued what authorities describe as the largest traffic fine in the country’s history, exceeding 1.2 million Turkish Liras ($26,000), following a series of serious traffic violations.

The incident occurred during a routine traffic inspection, where police attempted to stop a driver who allegedly ignored officers’ orders and tried to flee the scene. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was intercepted and the driver was detained.

Traffic officers determined that the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol, performing dangerous drift manoeuvres, using an illegally modified exhaust system, playing excessively loud music and failing to comply with a police stop order.

The case marks one of the first major applications of Türkiye’s revised traffic legislation, which entered into force earlier this year after being approved by parliament. The new regulations introduced significantly tougher penalties for a range of road safety violations.

Under the updated law, drivers who ignore a police stop order face an immediate fine of 200,000 liras. The legislation also mandates the suspension of the offender’s driving licence for 60 days and the impoundment of the vehicle for the same period.

Record,

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