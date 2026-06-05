FM: Türkiye welcomes progress in US-Iran peace talks

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has welcomed the progress in peace talks between the United States and Iran under Pakistan’s mediation, vowing to support these efforts for a permanent agreement and opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan, who was in Bangladesh for a two-day trip, held a press conference with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Dakka on June 5.

On a question about the conflict in the Middle East, Fidan said the American-Israeli aggression against Iran has not only disrupted stability in the region but in the whole world.

“We welcome the progress made in the talks between Iran and the United States. We also hope that these talks will yield concrete results and lay the groundwork for lasting peace and stability,” Fidan said.

He also stressed that free passage from the Strait of Hormuz and return to the pre-war status are essential for the safety of the global economy and energy security.

Diplomatic efforts have been intensified to achieve a negotiated solution, the minister said. “We value very much Pakistan’s efforts of mediation for turning the ceasefire into a lasting agreement, and we efficiently continue to support them,” he added.

However, Fidan also expressed Ankara’s concerns over the violation of the ceasefire while talks for an agreement endure.

“The parties should avoid actions to threaten the diplomatic process. In addition, the international community should also demonstrate a common will to end the war. Particularly, it is essential to block Israel’s attempts to sabotage the talks,” he stated.

Accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of turning the entire region into a battlefield in order to nix the two-state solution that would pave the way for the creation of an independent Palestine, Fidan said, “Israel continues [to commit] genocide in Gaza, which has deeply wounded the conscience of the international community, and adds a new unlawful attempt every day in the West Bank to its efforts to kill the two-state solution. The priority for the international community should be to stop Israel’s aggression and eliminate the war environment in the region.”

On Rohingya Muslims, Fidan recalled that Türkiye is exerting intense efforts for a permanent solution to the problem of around one million Rohingya refugees being sheltered in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

“The tragedy faced by the Rohingya Muslims unfortunately continues. I want to emphasize once again that Bangladesh, which has been hosting more than one million Rohingyas for years, is demonstrating a historic sacrifice on behalf of all humanity,” he said.